It was a snooze-fest of a fight at UFC 249, but Greg Hardy is back in the win column.

The former NFL star defeated Fall River, Mass. native Yorgan de Castro via unanimous decision to kick off the main card of UFC 249. All three judges scored the fight, 30-27.

The two combatants had an entertaining first round, with de Castro appearing to have hurt Hardy’s left leg with a series of leg kicks, but Hardy was more active in the first five minutes and appeared to win the round.

De Castro’s activity level dropped in the second and third rounds as he went away from the leg kicks that were working so well for him in the first round. He appeared to have injured his toe at some point during the second round. He was shy and hesitant to throw any punches and kicks at Hardy throughout the rest of the fight.

De Castro, who is a security guard at Durfee High School in Fall River when he’s not training, falls to 1-1 in the UFC. He knocked out Justin Tafa in the first round at UFC 243 in his UFC debut back in October.

Hardy improved to 3-2 with a no contest in his UFC career following the win.

Thumbnail photo via Jasmin Frank/USA TODAY Sports Images