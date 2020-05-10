Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Henry Cejudo wants to ride into the sunset as a champion.

“Triple C” knocked out Dominick Cruz in the second round to defend his UFC bantamweight belt and then subsequently announced his retirement after the fight.

Cejudo caught Cruz with a punch that sent him to the canvas near the cage, before pouncing on him and delivering nearly a dozen strikes to the head before the fight was called off with just two seconds left in the round.

Cruz expressed discontent with the official’s decision to stop the fight because he felt like he was still aware of the situation despite being in a dangerous position.

This was Cejudo’s first time defending the bantamweight belt and following the fight, he felt like it was the right time to leave the sport.

If Cejudo does retire, he leaves with one of the most impressive resumes in UFC history having won the flyweight and bantamweight titles along with an Olympic gold medal.

This was Cruz’s third career professional loss and his first time losing back-to-back. He lost the bantamweight belt to Cody Garbrandt nearly four years ago at UFC 207.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images