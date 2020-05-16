Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UFC train keep chugging along.

Not to be stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC is set to have its third event in the last eight days, all of which have been without fans.

Saturday night will bring another edition of “UFC Fight Night” with Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris fighting in the main event. A total of 11 fights are on the card for the night, so it should be a good one.

Here’s how you can watch UFC Fight Night.

When: Saturday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET (prelims); 9 p.m. ET (main card)

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images