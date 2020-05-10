Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Being in quarantine stinks, but imagine being in quarantine with a devastating facial wound.

That’s what UFC fighter Niko Price will have to deal with now after losing to Vicente Luque in the third round of their welterweight bout at UFC 249.

Luque inflicted so much damage on Price by the third round, that his right eye was completely shut. The referee paused the fight and doctors ruled Price medically unfit to continue the fight because of his wounds.

Price shared a photo of the damage sustained to his eye following the event on Saturday night and you might want to cover your eyes if you have a weak stomach.

Fortunately, Price seems to be okay as evidenced by his #imgood hashtag, but we probably won’t see him in the octagon any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images