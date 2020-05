Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We don’t know if the NHL will return this season, but we do know what it’ll look like if it does.

The league on Tuesday unveiled its return to play plan, which ends the regular season and establishes a 24-team playoff format.

There are many layers to the plan, and in this week’s “NESN Bruins Podcast,” Mike Cole and Logan Mullen sift through them all, particularly as they relate to the Boston Bruins.