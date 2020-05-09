The United States women’s national team has triggered a legal option in its fight for equal pay.

U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association spokeswoman Molly Levinson confirmed Friday via Twitter the USWNT has appealed the dismissal of 28 players’ equal-pay lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed the key part of their suit May 1, prompting players to vow immediately to continue their fight for damages and improved compensation from their national-team employer.

Although Klausner allowed the players’ case for unfair treatment in travel, housing and medical support to go to trial, which is set for June 16 in Los Angeles, he rejected their claim U.S. Soccer underpaid them compared to the U.S. men’s national team due to gender discrimination.

The USWNT players are seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the players most responsible for back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup titles have shows they won’t retreat in the face of a major legal roadblock.

