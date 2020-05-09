Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If her parents’ athletic genes have anything to do with it, we may have the future of United States Soccer upon us.

U.S. women’s national team captain Alex Morgan announced Saturday that her and husband, former L.A. Galaxy forward Servando Carrasco, welcomed a new baby girl on Thursday.

“At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world,” Morgan tweeted. “She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby.”

At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby. pic.twitter.com/dDbIXW6INr — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 9, 2020

Morgan and Carrasco revealed they were pregnant with their first child back in October, just about three months after winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

The announcement comes the same day that the USWNT spokesperson confirmed the team has appealed the dismissal of its equal pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images