The federal judge ruling on the United States women’s national soccer team’s lawsuit unexpectedly has sided with U.S. Soccer in the team’s five-year campaign against the Federation for gender discrimination.

Judge R. Gary Klausner, of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, essentially dismissed the players’ claims that they were systematically underpaid by U.S. Soccer compared to their male counterparts.

The USWNT’s fight isn’t over, however, according to team spokesperson Molly Levinson.

U.S. Soccer’s president resigned in March after backlash from the way the Federation was cited in the lawsuit, claiming the women’s team was less skilled than the men.

The team was seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And while the USWNT’s arguments for equal pay was rejected, Klausner did give credence to the players’ claim about lesser treatment regarding housing, travel and other areas. A trial on those points is slated to begin June 16.

Still, an appeal will be heard for this ruling.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images