The federal judge ruling on the United States women’s national soccer team’s lawsuit unexpectedly has sided with U.S. Soccer in the team’s five-year campaign against the Federation for gender discrimination.

Judge R. Gary Klausner, of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, essentially dismissed the players’ claims that they were systematically underpaid by U.S. Soccer compared to their male counterparts.

The USWNT’s fight isn’t over, however, according to team spokesperson Molly Levinson.

1/2 We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay. We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender. — mollylevinson (@mollylevinson) May 1, 2020

2/2 We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them. We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us. — mollylevinson (@mollylevinson) May 1, 2020

U.S. Soccer’s president resigned in March after backlash from the way the Federation was cited in the lawsuit, claiming the women’s team was less skilled than the men.

The team was seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And while the USWNT’s arguments for equal pay was rejected, Klausner did give credence to the players’ claim about lesser treatment regarding housing, travel and other areas. A trial on those points is slated to begin June 16.

Still, an appeal will be heard for this ruling.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images