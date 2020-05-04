Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty have been philanthropic leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL twins donated $90 thousand dollars worth of computers to students in their home county, Rockland County, N.Y. The generous donation makes the McCourty twins our VA Heroes of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox shares details of the donation in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports