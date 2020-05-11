Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is continuing his philanthropic efforts in a big way.

Kraft is getting involved in the widely popular “All In Challenge” by auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring for the charity. The winning bidder will get the chance to receive the ring from Kraft at Gillette Stadium, enjoy a meal with the owner and get a private tour of the stadium. This generous gesture makes Robert Kraft our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava shares details of the auction in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images