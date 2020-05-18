Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roush Fenway’s Ryan Newman provided another reason for NASCAR fans to smile on Sunday.

The driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang raced for the first time since his scary crash on February 17 in the Daytona 500. In his first action in three months, Newman did surprisingly well finishing 15th in The Real Heroes 400. His performance makes him our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava details Newman’s performance in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images