There’s no question about it. Tuesday almost certainly was the worst birthday Vanessa Bryant ever had.

But one day prior, she found something to bring her a bit of solace.

The widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant took to Instagram to reveal that she stumbled upon an unread love letter from her late husband, and waited until her birthday to open it.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Live. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday,” Vanessa wrote.

“It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#MyBirthdayWish.”

Vanessa tragically lost both Kobe and her daughter Gianna back in January in a helicopter crash. The couple’s wedding anniversary would have been in April, and Gianna should have turned 14 on May 1.

