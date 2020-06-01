Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vanessa Bryant is not staying silent as protests take place across the United States this weekend.

Before her late husband, Kobe Bryant, died in a tragic helicopter crash in Jan. 2020, the NBA legend had long been an advocate for racial justice and equality. Shortly after Eric Garner was killed via chokehold by a member of the New York Police Department in July 2014, Bryant, like many others in the NBA at the time, donned a shirt saying, “I Can’t Breathe,” one of the final phrases uttered by Garner.

That same phrase was uttered by George Floyd prior to his death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Protesters nationwide, including Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, were seen chanting the phrase this weekend during in their respective cities as they demand justice.

And Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday to share a similar message.

“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.💔#ICANTBREATHE,” she captioned the photo.

“… Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️”

Vanessa’s message perfectly embodies what Kobe once stood for.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images