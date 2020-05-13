Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady on Tuesday shared an adorable video of himself and his daughter, but the real story was the 42-year-old’s ridiculous new backyard.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent part of Tuesday night playing catch with his daughter, Vivian, in the backyard at the family’s new Tampa-area home. And, honestly, the view probably beats anything you could find in the also-beautiful Brookline, Mass.

(No disrespect, Brookline.)

You can watch the clip at the top of this page to view Brady’s video. But be warned, fellow quarantiners: You might come down with a serious case of FOMO.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images