Andy Dalton won’t be heading to Foxboro after all.

The Patriots were immediately suggested as a landing spot for Dalton after the veteran quarterback was released by the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Dalton potentially could have provided an upgrade over Jarrett Stidham, but at a minimum, the three-time Pro Bowl selection theoretically would have had the opportunity to legitimately compete for the Patriots’ starting QB job.

Dalton will not have that chance with his new team. The 32-year-old over the weekend signed a reported one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys who, of course, have Dak Prescott firmly atop their signal-caller depth chart. Some were surprised by Dalton’s decision to join America’s Team, including Von Miller.

“Is this right? Don’t you mean the Pats?” Miller wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post above.

Not only did the Patriots not sign Dalton, they might not have even considered kicking the tires. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, New England was not among the five teams that pursued Dalton.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images