Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s rare to see one GOAT troll another GOAT — then again, these are strange times we’re living in.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson on Sunday in The Match: Champions for Charity. If you watched the event, you know Brady — aside from a ridiculous birdie on the front nine — didn’t really bring his A-game to Medalist Golf Club. Sure, he stepped it up a bit on the back-nine, but it nevertheless was a rough day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback… and his pants.

Things seemingly went from bad to worse for Brady after the match, depending on how you interpret one of Woods’ post-round tweets.

“What a job by Peyton,” Woods tweeted Sunday night. “Thanks for helping me beat Phil Mickelson this time around. Tom Brady showed up too. What a fun day for an even better cause!”

What a job by Peyton. Thanks for helping me beat @PhilMickelson this time around. @TomBrady showed up too. What a fun day for an even better cause! pic.twitter.com/uB08sZkW17 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 25, 2020

So, was Woods simply being nice and praising Brady for rebounding after an objectively putrid start, or was he trolling Brady for doing nothing noteworthy after showing up to the event?

Close call, but we’re going with the latter.

Thumbnail photo via Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports Images