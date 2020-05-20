Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick sure knows how to quarantine.

(Even though she recently broke her COVID-19 lockdown, but whatever.)

The retired NASCAR star recently build a backyard waterslide and rode it straight into her inground pool. She shared a video of the humorous moment in an Instagram post Tuesday night.

Take a look:

Well done, Danica.

In another NASCAR news, drivers are scheduled to compete Wednesday in the Toyota 500, the second Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in four days. There still is a chance the event gets rained out, however.

