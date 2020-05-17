Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Golf fans got quite a show with the TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday.

Ultimately, the pair of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson earned a win over opponents Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in the charity match. The McIlroy-Johnson tandem took the 18-hole, team skins match at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. by a verdict of 11 skins to seven.

However, that wasn’t even the most noteworthy aspect. All told, the event raised $5.5 million for charity.

Here are some highlights from Sunday’s match:

Closest to the pin for $1.1 million…RORS! What a way to end the day for @McIlroyRory. #DrivingRelief pic.twitter.com/SaQ8CPpsVQ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 17, 2020

Let the big Wolff eat 🐺 368-yard drive = $350,000 for charity. #DrivingRelief pic.twitter.com/hTRLFJz1CQ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 17, 2020

A closest to the pin contest just broke out at Seminole. #DrivingRelief pic.twitter.com/7lzrMD3fn3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 17, 2020

🎯🎯🎯 Fowler/Wolff are on the board after that beautiful bird. #DrivingRelief pic.twitter.com/bFG8kpG8se — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 17, 2020

Another well-known charity match will take place next Sunday with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning teaming up against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The PGA Tour will hold its next event with the Charles Schwab Challenge starting June 11th at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images