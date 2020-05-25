Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“The Match” lived up to expectations Sunday.

The 18-hole battle between Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning saw the Woods-Manning pairing take a three-hole lead through merely six holes.

It could’ve been over, and ugly, rather quickly (especially with Brady’s slow start). But with a few impressive shots from Mickelson, and a couple others from the former New England Patriots quarterback, it became a tight race down the stretch. Brady-Mickelson needed to win the 18th hole to extend the match.

To no surprise, however, that’s where Woods proved he had enough. The 2019 Masters champion hit an incredible putt on the par-4, 18th hole, when Woods-Manning needed two putts to win the match. Ultimately, it earned Woods-Manning a one-hole victory in a noteworthy competition.

Here are some highlights:

An early wedge shot from the master himself, Mickelson.

Manning’s birdie putt on the fourth hole.

Peyton sinks a long putt and Tiger loves it 💪 Watch #CapitalOnesTheMatch now on TNT (➡️@CapitalOne) pic.twitter.com/7xAJTQwnS2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

Brady’s incredible hole out for birdie on the 7th hole, which allowed Brady-Mickelson to halve the hole.

Mickelson’s shot off the tee on the drivable par-4, 11th hole.

Phil goes over the tree line and drives the green on the par-4 11th. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Knib2gL8lx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

That was followed by a lengthy eagle putt by Brady, which brought Brady-Mickelson to two down.

And then there was an incredible par-3, 16th hole. All four players put their tee-shot on the green, highlighted by Manning’s shot which stopped within a foot from the pin.

Peyton Manning came to play today. That's a birdie for the 2-time Super Bowl champ.#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/8G2DVPFM6E — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

And, of course, the clinching putt from Woads on the 18th hole.

What an event from four of the best.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images