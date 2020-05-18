Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Veteran driver Kevin Harvick earned his 50th career win Sunday under unprecedented circumstances.

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway was held without fans, but that didn’t stop from Harvick excelling on the track and celebrating his accomplishment.

You can watch the celebration below:

That's 5️⃣0️⃣ for @KevinHarvick! Retweet to congratulate the driver of the No. 4 on his 50th NASCAR Cup Series victory! pic.twitter.com/CPWKDRs022 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 17, 2020

With today's win in #TheRealHeroes 400, @KevinHarvick becomes the 14th driver in NASCAR history to reach 50 wins. pic.twitter.com/HE0ZX92wQf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 17, 2020

Harvick noted his 50th career checkered flag “didn’t seem real” while talking on FOX Sports’ broadcast upon conclusion of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event. And while he admitted “it is weird just because there’s nobody up there (in the stands),” the driver of the No. 4 car added that he was both excited and “speechless.”

“I wanna thank everyone from NASCAR and FOX,” Harvick told FOX. “I didn’t think it was going to be that much different, but we win the race and its dead silent… We miss the fans.”

NASCAR will turn its sights back to Darlington for another race on Wednesday prior to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/USA TODAY Network Images