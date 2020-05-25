Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is on pause, but that didn’t prevent the Boston Red Sox from honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Red Sox went on with their Memorial Day tribute at Fenway Park on Monday without any players, coaches or fans in attendance at the ballpark. With the American flag draped over the Green Monster in left field, Medford, Mass. native Robert Bean, a retired member of the United States Marine Corps and National Guard, performed “Taps” in honor of those who lost their lives defending the U.S.

You can watch the tribute in the video below:

Today we salute, honor, and remember those who sacrificed everything for our nation. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/apY3Oxh86S — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2020

This #MemorialDay we dropped the flag in an empty Fenway, paying tribute to those who lost their lives while serving our country. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U7XoWNncFb — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2020

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images