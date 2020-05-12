Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin Asiasi now can officially say he’s a member of the New England Patriots.

Asiasi was the second tight end selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Patriots traded up in the third round to grab him at No. 91 overall. One league executive believes the Patriots “hit a grand slam” by drafting Asiasi, who’s poised to make an impact from the get-go in Foxboro.

Just a few weeks after the draft, Asiasi signed his four-year, rookie contract with the Patriots. The moment, as well as the post-signing celebration, were captured in a video shared to Asiasi’s Instagram.

You can check out the video here.

The Patriots have signed nine of the 10 players they drafted this year with their top pick, Kyle Dugger, serving as the lone exception. New England will need to free up salary-cap space in order to ink the second-round safety.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images