It wasn’t a good start for Tom Brady during “The Match” on Sunday.

And then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did what he seemingly always does. He responded to the criticism and hit an insane, birdie-earning approach shot from well over 100 yards out on the par-5, 7th hole.

Watch it here:

Brady, who was garnering some trash talk from opponents Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, as well as even some commentators like Charles Barkley, had some hilariously fitting remarks.

He later added on TBS broadcast, “When the going get tough, the tough get going, boys.”

Fans who watched Brady’s 20 years with the New England Patriots (probably) had one response: So typical.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images