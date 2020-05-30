Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bundesliga soccer games don’t usually mix with United States social issues, but these are extraordinary times.

United States and Schalke 04 midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband containing the message “Justice for George Floyd” Saturday during his German Bundesliga team’s game against Werder Bremen.

McKennie, a 21-year-old Texas native, made the personalized addition to his Schalke uniform, having undoubtedly been following the events in the United States in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing by then-Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin.

McKennie took to Twitter after Schalke’s 1-0 loss to explain why he wore the armband.

“To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!!,” he tweeted.

To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020

Recent days and nights have seen protests rock several U.S. cities, with demands for justice for Floyd and the addressing of wider social tension issues rising to the forefront of minds across the country and beyond.

Now, McKinne is helping spread those messages on another continent.

Thumbnail photo via Jul 3, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; USA Midfielder Weston McKennie (8) reacts after scoring a goal against Jamaica during the first half of semi-final play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports