Professional sports leagues in the United States are looking for ways to resume or begin their respective seasons following the COVID-19 outbreak. And the utilization of so-called “bubble cities” is being weighed as a possible solution.

But, what happens if someone within the bubble city tests positive for the coronavirus?

According to Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the case would be treated almost exactly as it would in the outside world.

“The individual who is the confirmed case would need to be isolated for ten days after the onset of their symptoms, or until symptoms resolve,” Hinshaw said Tuesday, per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, “and anyone who is a close contact with that person while they were infectious would need to be in quarantine for 14 days from that point of last exposure. That’s how we in public health would treat any case independent of wherever it happens.”

Asked @CMOH_Alberta what would happen in the event of a player testing positive after competition was under way in a hub city scenario. Her quote below.

The NHL has said they don't believe a positive test would necessarily shut the event down, depending on the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/tm7Ym5Nyr8 — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 5, 2020

This procedure likely would extend beyond the NHL and into other pro sports leagues like Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NFL and others. And while the thought of a player potentially catching the virus once play resumes might be a scary thought, Rishaug suggests the NHL would not necessarily shut down “depending on the circumstances.”

Hey, we’ll take what we can get.

