Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably aren’t the best team heading into the 2020 NFL season, but are they the most interesting?

Colin Cowherd sure thinks so.

Cowherd on Tuesday ranked the top 10 most interesting teams for the upcoming campaign. Given the bevy of storylines that surround the Bucs, headlined by Tom Brady’s first season in Central Florida, “The Herd” host unsurprisingly slotted Tampa Bay at No. 1

“I think they’re gonna be rough early, good middle, excellent late,” Cowherd said on FOX Sports 1. “But we don’t know. No OTA, young receivers. I think there’s a redemption story for Tom Brady. He wants to prove New England wrong. Gronk’s (Rob Gronkowski) fun. I think Tampa Bay is gonna get massive numbers.”

10. ??

9. ??

8. ??

7. ??

6. Bengals

5. ??

4. ??

3. ??

2. Browns

1. ??@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 most interesting teams this NFL season: pic.twitter.com/8UMfNNyhnD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 12, 2020

For those wondering, Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, did not crack Cowherd’s list despite embarking on their first season with a starting quarterback other than TB12 in two decades.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images