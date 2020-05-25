Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Though the New England Patriots currently are only taking part in virtual meetings during the voluntary offseason workout program, at some point they will reconvene for some actual roster competition.

We’ve divided the Patriots’ roster into four different categories: locks, near-locks, competition and longshots.

We’d be shocked if any of the roster locks are cut in September. We’d be less surprised if the near-locks are cut or traded. Players under the competition banner are on the roster bubble battling for a spot on the 53-man roster. We’d be surprised if anyone in the longshots category made the team.

LOCKS (32)

QB Brian Hoyer

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB Sony Michel

RB James White

WR Julian Edelman

WR N’Keal Harry

TE Devin Asiasi

TE Dalton Keene

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

DL Adam Butler

DL Lawrence Guy

EDGE John Simon

EDGE Chase Winovich

EDGE Anfernee Jennings

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

LB Dont’a Hightower

LB Josh Uche

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB JC Jackson

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Jason McCourty

FS Devin McCourty

SS Patrick Chung

SS Kyle Dugger

ST/WR Matthew Slater

ST/LB Brandon King

K Justin Rohrwasser

P Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona

Some notes:

— Based on how the roster currently is constructed, we can’t see Hoyer being cut.

— All players drafted through the fifth round are roster locks, but no sixth- or seventh-round picks make this list.

— Only two running backs and actual wide receivers are locks, in our minds.

— Simon was one of our toughest inclusions. Is there a situation where basically all of the linebackers and edge players on the roster competition list beat out Simon in training camp and the preseason? Maybe a very, very slim one. We’ll say he’s a lock.

— There’s the most certainty on the roster in the secondary with seven overall locks. That’s the strength of the Patriots’ roster, so it makes sense.

— There are no other kickers on the roster. Until that changes, Rohrwasser is a lock.

NEAR-LOCKS (10)

RB Brandon Bolden

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Damien Harris

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Mohamed Sanu

TE Matt LaCosse

RT Marcus Cannon

DT Beau Allen

CB Justin Bethel

CB Joejuan Williams

SS Adrian Phillips

Some notes:

— Let’s just get this out of the way: We think all 10 of these players will make the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

— If the Patriots want to open up cap space, they could cut Bolden, Burkhead, Sanu, LaCosse, Cannon or Bethel.

— Listen, we thought Mike Pennel was a roster lock at this time last year. That’s why Allen and Phillips are on this list.

— The only way Williams gets cut is if he pulls a Duke Dawson and doesn’t improve in Year 2. He also has an offseason arrest under his belt.

— Harris barely played last season. Is there a situation in which the Patriots value a young pass-catcher like J.J. Taylor over him? Unlikely, but it’s at least conceivable.

— Meyers was the toughest to leave off of the roster lock category, but he was an undrafted free agent last season and only gained 359 receiving yards as a rookie. Could he get beat out by a Damiere Byrd, Marqise Lee and/or one of the Patriots’ talented undrafted receivers? Absolutely.

ROSTER COMPETITION (34)

QB J’Mar Smith

RB J.J. Taylor

FB Jakob Johnson

FB Danny Vitale

WR Damiere Byrd

WR Will Hastings

WR Marqise Lee

WR Gunner Olszewski

WR Jeff Thomas

WR Isaiah Zuber

TE Ryan Izzo

OT Yodny Cajuste

OT Korey Cunningham

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

OL Hjalte Froholdt

OL Justin Herron

OL Michael Onwenu

OL Dustin Woodard

DL Nick Coe

DL Byron Cowart

DL Bill Murray

DL Nick Thurman

DL Deatrich Wise

EDGE Shilique Calhoun

EDGE Derek Rivers

LB Brandon Copeland

LB Terez Hall

LB De’Jon Harris

LB Cassh Maluia

LB Kyahva Tezino

CB Myles Bryant

CB D’Angelo Ross

S Terrence Brooks

S Cody Davis

Some notes:

— This is our longest list, and we were pretty liberal with filling it out. The players on this list who are most likely to make the roster are Vitale, Cajuste, Froholdt, Cowart, Wise, Copeland and one of Brooks or Davis.

— Smith is on this list because we feel like he has a better shot at making the roster than the other undrafted quarterback, Brian Lewerke.

— It’s maybe not a great sign for the Patriots that every backup offensive lineman is either in the roster competition or longshot category. There’s not a lot of certainty behind the starters.

— There’s a wide range of players here. Vitale will probably be the Patriots’ starting fullback, but he’s competing with Johnson and some of the tight ends. On the other end of the spectrum, guys like Thurman, Bryant and Ross teetered between roster competition and longshots.

LONGSHOTS (12)

QB Brian Lewerke

WR Quincy Adeboyejo

WR Sean Riley

WR Devin Ross

TE/OLB Rashod Berry

TE Jake Burt

OL Najee Toran

DL Courtney Wallace

EDGE Tashawn Bower

CB Lenzy Pipkins

S Malik Gant

S Adarius Pickett

— We’d be very surprised if any of these players made the 53-man roster, but crazier things have happened in the past. Malcolm Butler and Gunner Olszewski made the cut as rookies, so anything is possible.

— Burt was our toughest inclusion. We just can’t necessarily see him beating out Vitale, Johnson, LaCosse and Izzo for a spot.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images