It long had been suspected, but the AHL season officially was cancelled this week.

As a result, if the NHL season is to resume, the Boston Bruins likely will have plenty of players to choose from in Providence to fill out their roster and serve as “Black Aces” for the stretch run.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen share their thoughts on which players might come up to the big club if play resumes. They also discuss the proposed 24-team playoff idea being kicked around.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/0f31ab10.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports