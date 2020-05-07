It’s safe to say one Patriots player will enter the 2020 NFL season surrounded by more pressure than anyone else on New England’s roster.

The upcoming campaign will mark New England’s first without Tom Brady since 1999. All signs point to the keys of the Patriots’ offense being handed over to Jarrett Stidham, who Bill Belichick and Co. seemingly have quite a bit of confidence in.

NFL.com’s Adam Rank on Wednesday went through all 32 NFL teams and picked a player to root for. All things considered, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Rank opted for Stidham in Foxboro.

“Everybody just assumed that Bill Belichick was going to draft a quarterback this year,” Rank wrote for NFL.com. “And maybe he wanted Jordan Love but got a little too cute with everything. Who knows? But to me, it would be the most baller move to go out and win the AFC East with Stidham. Because you know Belichick would like to prove that he can win without Tom Brady. This could also be good for Julian Edelman, who would add an extra layer to his case for the Hall of Fame if he catches 100 passes from Stidham this season.”

Patriots fans surely are hoping the 2019 fourth-rounder can live up to the growing hype. If not, it could make for a long, long season in New England.

