Will the 2020 NFL season feature a shifting of power in the AFC East?

Chris Simms seems to believe things are trending in that direction.

The division is more up for grabs than it has been in years. Tom Brady no longer is under center in New England, and all of the Patriots’ AFC East foes seemingly are on the rise. None more so than the Bills, who reached the playoffs last season and are poised for another strong campaign in 2020.

In fact, Simms believes Buffalo currently is the team to beat in the AFC East.

” … I don’t think there was much of a difference between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills last year other than an experienced quarterback, a battle-tested football team and a head coach that has been there and done that,” Simms said Thursday on NBC Sports. “I think that was about the only difference, I see, between New England and Buffalo. Now the big question is did they (Bills) pass them (Patriots) up, and I think they did. I do.

” … The Bills killed the offseason once again. When you take into account the losses the Patriots had other than Tom Brady — you know, Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy — there’s a number of guys there that they’re gonna miss that were important to their football team. You look at the players the Bills added through the draft, Stefon Diggs in the trade and some other guys in free agency, I think the Bills, in my opinion, are the leaders in the clubhouse as of right now in the AFC East.”

There’s certainly a lot to be excited about in upstate New York, but the Bills collectively don’t appear to be getting ahead of themselves. Buffalo’s general manager, Brandon Beane, believes it’s “comical” that some fans and media members alike are writing off the Patriots, who he believes still is the team to beat in the division.

Time will tell, but the race for AFC East supremacy sure is shaping up to be an exciting one.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images