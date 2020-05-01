Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Cowherd is sure Bill Belichick has a plan, and he doesn’t believe Andy Dalton is a part of it.

Dalton-to-New England rumors reignited Thursday when the veteran quarterback was released by the Cincinnati Bengals. New England reportedly had some interest in Dalton earlier in the offseason, and at least one report indicated that interest still exists.

Cowherd, however, can’t see the 32-year-old taking his talents to Foxboro.

“You’re hearing a lot of this now, ‘What about New England?’ Folks, New England’s got a plan,” Cowherd said Thursday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “I hear this, ‘Cam Newton, New England! Andy Dalton, New England!’ Oh, boy. You do get Bill Belichick plans everything? …Belichick’s always got a plan. We just don’t know about it.”

Don't expect the Patriots to sign Andy Dalton. Bill Belichick has a plan. @ColinCowherd on New England: pic.twitter.com/Gsb4VXQcFX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 30, 2020

So, what is the Patriots’ plan? Cowherd believes there currently are four stages: get younger and cheaper on defense, don’t become financially bogged down by a quarterback, create salary cap space to spend on offense next offseason and draft a quarterback next year if Jarrett Stidham isn’t the guy.

It’s impossible to gauge what’s actually going on in Belichick’s mind, but as far as Dalton is concerned, it doesn’t seem very likely that the three-time Pro Bowl selection will wind up in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images