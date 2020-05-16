With ESPN’s previous Monday Night Football crew of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland being relieved of their duties last week, rumors have circulated about who the Worldwide Leader is considering to be next in the booth.

Fans immediately showcased their interest in ESPN’s Louis Riddick. Well, it seems the ex-NFL executive and current on-air analyst is hoping he’ll be among those asked to take over the position(s) as well.

Riddick spoke to colleague Will Cain on ESPN’s “The Will Cain Show” on Friday, and he expressed his desire for the position.

“It’s the pinnacle of broadcasting, as far as football is concerned, in my mind,” Riddick said. “That’s as iconic as it gets, as far as the NFL brand, to me. To be able to call a live broadcast of a Monday Night Football game, outside of calling a live broadcast of a Super Bowl, it is the very top level. It’s like going to the Super Bowl as a player, and winning it, and winning it 16 straight weeks because it’s 16 straight weeks. That’s what it feels like to me, that’s what it would feel like to me.

“I’ve heard numerous other broadcasters say, ‘What is the pinnacle of broadcasting? What’s the challenge, what’s the No. 1 challenge, the highest challenge, the biggest challenge, greatest challenge you could accept?'” Riddick continued. “To call live sporting events where you can’t predict what’s going to happen from one play to the next, like you can on a studio show where everything scripted up, that challenges you to the utmost, to the maximum as far as you’re ability to observe, analyze and explain to people on a moment’s notice what’s happened. So, it puts your competency and you credibility on the line instantly, for everyone to hear. Either you know what you’re talking about or you don’t. I want that challenge.”

Why does @LRiddickESPN want MNF?

(sound on, from our latest pod) pic.twitter.com/2Rm44q2ybq — Will Cain (@willcain) May 15, 2020

Riddick noted how his previous experience of calling college football games, and even calling one Monday Night Football game during the 2019 season, have prepared him to be successful in the role.

“I know I can do it. I’ve done it. I’ve called games live on national TV,” Riddick said. “So I know I can do it. That’s what I’m after.

“… I don’t need to say anything else about it. Everyone knows where I stand with that. They (ESPN) have to make their decision. We’ll see what they do.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images