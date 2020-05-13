There’s been no indication the Patriots have any plans on signing Cam Newton, who’s lingered on the open market since late March.

Still, Jason Whitlock isn’t ready to completely put the idea to rest just yet.

While all signs point to New England moving forward with Jarrett Stidham as its starting quarterback, Whitlock seems to believe Bill Belichick and Co. would be capable of getting Newton on board with “The Patriot Way.” Furthermore, the “Speak For Yourself” host thinks the 2015 NFL MVP potentially could boost his stock by taking his talents to Foxboro.

“… I could see the Patriots and Bill Belichick saying, ‘Look, if we can get Cam Newton in the right mindset, completely humbled, willing to be a grunt’ — because this would be good for Cam Newton even if he just went there on a one-year deal, one-year experiment,” Whitlock said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1. “If he survived Bill Belichick and came out with Bill Belichick having a high opinion of him, I think his value not just in New England, but across the league, elevates.”

.@WhitlockJason wouldn’t be shocked if the Patriots decided to sign Cam Newton "This would be good for Cam Newton… If he survived Bill Belichick & came out with Belichick having a high opinion of him, I think his value not just in New England but across the league elevates." pic.twitter.com/nq09EUXzbS — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) May 12, 2020

Even though Newton isn’t in a position to land a lucrative deal at this point, the Patriots still would need to find a way to free up cap space in order to bring him in. And considering how the franchise reportedly feels about Stidham, New England might not view a salary-shedding move as worthy of the hassle.

So regardless of whether Stidham is the signal-caller of the future for the Patriots, it sure seems as though the starting QB gig will be his for at least the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images