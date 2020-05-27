Following the Patriots’ rather bleak offseason, many football fans and media members alike already are doubting New England’s chances of making the playoffs in the 2020 NFL season.

But Max Kellerman, of all people, sees the Patriots playing football in January.

New England is poised to feature a strong defense in the upcoming campaign and, of course, still is being led by arguably the greatest football coach of all time. The most glaring question mark surrounding the Patriots is at the quarterback position, but Kellerman has high hopes for Jarrett Stidham given New England’s lack of interest in any of the veteran quarterbacks who were available this spring.

“…(Bill) Belichick looked at those guys, and not to mention Cam Newton, and said, ‘No, I like my guy more,'” Kellerman said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “That tells me something. That tells me that an excellent evaluator of talent, who knows the kind of position he wants to put players in and what they can do for him and what they can’t, says, ‘I want that guy to quarterback this team.’ So, I’m going to give Belichick the benefit of the doubt. I’m gonna say Stidham performs better than expected and I like the Patriots to make the playoffs.”

All signs point to Stidham being under center for the Patriots come Week 1, but that’s not quite yet set in stone. New England reportedly will put the 2019 fourth-rounder through a rigorous series of tests before definitively deciding who will be the team’s starting quarterback to begin the season.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images