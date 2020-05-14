Cam Newton needs a job, and a former NFL quarterback believes the 2015 NFL MVP should have his sights set on Foxboro.

The New England Patriots have been suggested as a potential landing spot for Newton since the veteran quarterback was released by the Carolina Panthers in late March. While Newton might no longer be his dominant self, one could argue he’d still provide an upgrade over Jarrett Stidham, a second-year pro who’s yet to see meaningful playing time in the league.

Tim Hasselbeck certainly believes a Newton-Patriots marriage would make sense and he explained why Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.”

“I think (New England) is the perfect landing spot for Cam,” Hasselbeck said, as transcribed by 247Sports. “Take away 2019 where he was hurt and you look at the full previous seasons, he threw for 100 touchdowns and rushed for 25. His production is undeniable. You can’t ignore it. So if I were Cam Newton, one of the places I would be trying to get to is New England to compete with Jarrett Stidham and whatever else they have in the room in New England.”

There’s been nothing to suggest the Patriots are interested in adding Newton, and all signs point to Stidham being under center in New England come Week 1. That said, at least one Patriots insider believes the 31-year-old taking his talents to Foxboro still is “entirely possible,” and a few other pundits aren’t ready to rule out the possibility either.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images