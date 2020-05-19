There’s a lot of questions surrounding just how the Patriots will fare in 2020 following the loss of Tom Brady, the trade of Rob Gronkowski among a slew of other departures.

New England certainly will look different once the 2020 season kicks off in September, but Phil Simms is not convinced the Pats will become a dud in the league. In fact, the NFL analyst thinks the team may be able to return to its dominant ways.

“I would say this: If the Patriots have a winning season — and Bill (Belichick) will hate this — but I think that’s a tremendous plus, tremendous, given everything,” Simms said, via The Boston Globe’s Tara Sullivan. “And if they have a winning season, then look out, they’re coming back and it’s going to turn, go right back into another era of winning. I really believe that.

“… They’re not running around going, ‘What are we going to do?’ We know that. A great way to describe it is that it’s as if they are soldiers, they just march, and that’s what they do. It never changes,” Simms added. “They’re just so steady. They’ve got it down and they keep working on it, saying, ‘We do what we do.’ When there are new ideas, they add onto what they’ve got. They keep building and building.”

Fair enough.

It certainly will be interesting to see just how New England does after losing key pieces from years past. Plenty of eyes will be on Jarrett Stidham, assuming he’s the Week 1 starting quarterback, as well as second-year players like receiver N’Keal Harry.

Is it Sept. 13 yet?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images