If you’ve been spending idle time perusing real estate sites (with a price limit off, of course), you might’ve noticed Tom Brady’s house no longer is listed.

That’s because it’s no longer on the market. But that doesn’t mean he and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are holding on to the Brookline mansion.

The listing agent for Brady’s home, Beth Dickerson, explained to Boston.com why they took the house off the market — and the reason probably won’t come as a surprise.

“We took it off the market because of the virus. We thought it was a waste of time,” Dickerson said. “We’ll put it back on when the time is right.”

Simple enough.

So if you we’re hoping this might be some very, very far-fetched sign he’s eyeing a return to Boston. Well, we’re sorry.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images