It’s one thing for some loud-mouthed morning sports show talking head to predict Jarrett Stidham’s future.

It’s another thing when of the most successful head coaches in all of football shares an opinion on the New England Patriots quarterback.

Urban Meyer, who last coached in 2019 for the Ohio State Buckeyes, discussed Stidham and the Patriots during an appearance Wednesday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” And Meyer, whose relationship with Bill Belichick is well-documented, believes Stidham will prove to be a worthy replacement for Tom Brady.

“The common denominator of every great quarterback– he’s on a great team,” Meyer, who recruited Stidham before the Texas native signed with Baylor, told Cowherd. “The great quarterbacks who go to bad teams also become bad quarterbacks. … You put (Stidham) with Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels, that system … They’re going to make that quarterback a great player.”

"You put Jarrett Stidham with Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels & that system, get ready… They're going to make that QB a great player." —@CoachUrbanMeyer pic.twitter.com/W8kyP35I2I — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 6, 2020

Whether Stidham proves people like Meyer right remains to be seen.

However, at this point, all indications are the Patriots are all-in on the Auburn product being their quarterback of the future.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images