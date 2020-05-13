Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With all of the questions surrounding sports right now, one thing’s for sure — we miss them.

It’s been two months since the NHL season was put on pause, and there still is no end in sight. There has been an unbelievable amount of different ideas tossed around in an attempt to bring back hockey in some capacity, from an abbreviated regular season and playoff schedule, to a straight-to-playoffs scenario and even an extended number of teams making the postseason to make up for a lack of a chance to earn a spot with less regular season games.

NESN’s Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards joined “NESN After Hours” on Tuesday night to discuss all of the different possibilities.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images