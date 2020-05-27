Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA playoffs could look extremely different if basketball is able to return.

As June quickly approaches, a return seems to increase each day, but there is no telling what a return actually would look like.

From all 30 teams returning and continuing the regular season, to going straight to the postseason with the typical top-eight teams from each conference or even potentially going straight to the playoffs with an extended field, there are plenty of options on the table.

The latest idea could have the top-20 teams in the league make the postseason and play in a World Cup-style tournament followed by eight teams making it to a more traditional round of the playoffs.

For more on this idea, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.