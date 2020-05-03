Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yeah, William Byron is pretty good at sim racing.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won Sunday’s Finish Line 150 at virtual Dover International Speedway, giving him victories in three of the last four iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series races. Byron went back and fourth with Timmy Hill, but the 22-year-old surged to the lead with seven laps left and never looked back.

Check out these highlights from the end of the race:

With the 2020 NASCAR season set to resume May 17 at Darlington Raceway, the Pro Invitational Series will wrap up next weekend with a bit of a twist. Originally scheduled to take place Sunday at virtual Martinsville Speedway, the race now will run Saturday at a virtual version of North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The race will mark the debut of iRacing’s version of the .625-mile track in the North Carolina foothills.

The speedway holds a special place in NASCAR history — it was part of the Strictly Stock (now Cup Series) season in 1949 — but hasn’t hosted a Cup Series race since 1996. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently led a group of people who cleaned off the track’s service, allowing iRacing to scan the surface ultimately build the digital rendering.

That’s pretty cool, if you ask us.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images