Trent Alexander Arnold isn’t too young to know a good thing when he see it.

The Liverpool fullback told actor Michael Dapaah on Thursday in an Instagram Live chat he would welcome Jadon Sancho’s arrival at Anfield because he would make the Reds a better team. Having developed into a star since joining Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2018, Sancho is the subject of numerous transfer rumors which claim leading English clubs are determined to sign the 20-year-old this summer in a blockbuster transfer. Alexander-Arnold believes Sancho could make a positive impact with Liverpool.

“If he came to us, he’d make our team better,” Alexander-Arnold said, per Sky Sports. “So, I’d be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he’s a special, special, special, special talent.”

Sancho has scored 17 goals and added 19 assists in 35 games in all competitions this season. He is one the Bundesliga’s (German league) standout players, and his age and ability suggest he likely will perform well at a top Premier League club.

Since his Dortmund contract has two years remaining, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona or any other club with reported interest in signing him will have to pay a significant transfer fee in order to sign him.

Judging from Alexander-Arnold’s insights, Sancho just might be worth the outlay.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images