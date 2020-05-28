Editor’s note: On Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET, NESN will be airing “Chara at 1000,” celebrating Zdeno Chara reaching the 1,000 game milestone in a Bruins uniform. In the lead-up to that, we will be remembering Chara’s finest moments in Boston — both on and off the ice. For more stories celebrating Chara, click here.
Zdeno Chara has been the Boston Bruins’ fearless leader for the last 14 seasons.
But Chara’s influence goes far beyond the ice. In fact, the B’s captain routinely has used his platform for the greater good, especially around the holidays.
One of the blueliner’s most notable traditions is his annual Thanksgiving Day deliveries, where he travels across Boston to deliver some delicious pies to local organizations, including first responders and shelters. It’s a tradition that fills bellies and warms hearts across the city each year, a true sign of Chara’s big heart.
Check out some of the stops he made in 2018 and 2019:
#NHLBruins captain Zdeno Chara will celebrate this Thanksgiving by donating and delivering $2,000 worth of pies to local shelters: https://t.co/U1gPNk0tiI
Fans can also give back by donating $33 to benefit struggling families here: https://t.co/TpHn2S43Sz pic.twitter.com/e0HVJkZzmk
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2018
Happy Thanksgiving to our friends at @BostonFire! Enjoy the pies! 🥧 🦃 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/k77abtNLDw
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2019
Just another reason we love Big Zee.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images