The 2020 ESPY Awards wasted no time getting down to business Sunday night.

And no, we’re not talking about giving out trophies.

The event began with hosts Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird joining forces to deliver a powerful message about social justice as nationwide protests over racial inequality and police brutality enter their fourth week.

The trio’s message packed quite a punch.

