The 2020 ESPY Awards wasted no time getting down to business Sunday night.

And no, we’re not talking about giving out trophies.

The event began with hosts Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird joining forces to deliver a powerful message about social justice as nationwide protests over racial inequality and police brutality enter their fourth week.

The trio’s message packed quite a punch.

Check it out:

"This is our moment to prove that we know a better world is one where Black lives are valued."@DangeRussWilson, @S10Bird and @mPinoe open the 2020 #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/ntJzgtkhMq — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

Brilliant.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images