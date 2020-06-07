It’s race day at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday in the Supermarket Heroes 500, the fifth Cup Series race in two weeks (not a typo). However, before drivers take part in the afternoon qualifying and eventually the race, they must pass OSS inspection.
NASCAR will live-stream the inspection, which we recommend all NASCAR fans watch, especially those new to the sport.
Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Bristol:
When: Sunday, June 7 at 8 a.m. ET
Live Stream: NASCAR.com
Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images