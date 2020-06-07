Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s race day at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday in the Supermarket Heroes 500, the fifth Cup Series race in two weeks (not a typo). However, before drivers take part in the afternoon qualifying and eventually the race, they must pass OSS inspection.

NASCAR will live-stream the inspection, which we recommend all NASCAR fans watch, especially those new to the sport.

Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Bristol:

When: Sunday, June 7 at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NASCAR.com

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images