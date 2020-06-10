Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s race day at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR drivers will compete Wednesday night in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, the seventh Cup Series race since season resumed May 17 at Darlington Raceway. However, before drivers can race for the checkered flag, they must pass OSS inspection.

NASCAR will live-stream the inspection Wednesday morning, which we recommend all NASCAR fans watch, especially those new to the sport.

Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Martinsville:

When: Wednesday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NASCAR.com

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images