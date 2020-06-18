It seems the San Francisco 49ers were dealt some unfortunate news in regards to a key playmaker.
The 49ers on Thursday announced that Deebo Samuel, a second-year receiver, suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot while working out with teammates earlier this week. The injury required surgery, which was scheduled for Thursday.
The timetable for Samuel’s potential return is not yet known, according to the 49ers, though ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Samuel is expected to be good to go Week 1.
Samuel issued a tweet in response, which you can see below.
We gone be straight 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/MXjbojzvKU
— UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@19problemz) June 18, 2020
Samuel is expected to be the 49ers’ No. 1 receiver this season after Emmanuel Sanders left for the New Orleans Saints in free agency.
The 2019 second-rounder out of South Carolina is coming off an impressive rookie season in which he compiled 57 catches for 802 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
