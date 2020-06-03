Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees opened a can of worms on Wednesday when he shared how remains against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback received criticism for his tone-deaf comments from teammate Michael Thomas, a pair of New England Patriots, NBA superstar LeBron James and now one of his fellow well-known NFL signal-callers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram on Wednesday to voice his opinion on Brees’ stance, and with just a few words showcased he’s not on the same page.

“A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game,” Rodgers posted. “It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

Brees’ comments come after all 50 U.S. states held some sort of protests following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The kneeling protests, which were started by Colin Kaepernick in 2016, have regained steam since the death of Floyd.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images