Maybe Cam Newton really wanted to be a New England Patriot. Maybe.

However, it seems like the 31-year-old quarterback didn’t have any other options.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday offered insight into how Newton landed with the Patriots, who reportedly signed him Sunday to a one-year, incentive-laden deal. Ultimately, the price eventually was right for New England, and Newton didn’t have any better offers.

“Jarrett Stidham is a guy, again, they have on the rookie contract,” Schefter said during Monday morning’s “Get Up!” episode, “So, they got all these quarterbacks together, together they’re not paying them very much — why not take that chance on Cam? I think they view Stidham as part of their future, but they’ve got Cam on a one-year deal right now.”

Added Schefter: “Cam didn’t have interest elsewhere. That’s why (he’s in New England). Period. ”

.@AdamSchefter explains how Cam Newton ended up on the Patriots with a 1-year deal." "Cam didn't have interest elsewhere. That's why. Period." pic.twitter.com/KjJatz4SHV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 29, 2020

That explanation likely won’t sit well with Richard Sherman, who was irate over Newton’s deal with the Patriots.

Speaking of reactions, Tom Brady took to social media to share his initial thoughts on the signing.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images