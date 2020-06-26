Now probably is not the best time to be travelling to Florida, but the NBA will be sending the bulk of its teams to Orlando.

However, Adam Silver still believes the league can create a safe environment for everyone.

The NBA’s plan is to have 22 teams finish out the season at Walt Disney World Resort. When the idea came to life, Florida sounded like a fantastic idea for a location, as they had eased restrictions and a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.

But recently cases have begun to spike, with nearly 9,000 new cases being reported Friday.

And on a conference call with media Friday afternoon, Silver responded to concerns about the surge in cases in Florida.

As Silver says, nothing at this point is risk-free. Players have been made aware of the potential risks and have been given the option to opt out, so it sounds like the commissioner is effectively putting the ball in each players’ court to determine if they want to play or not.

